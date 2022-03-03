Maharashtra Budget Session 2022: "This is an insult to Maharashtra"; Aditya Thackeray's reaction to the Governor wrapping up his speech Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Budget Session has started with unprecedented dramatic developments. The Governor's address began at the beginning of the convention. However, the ruling MLAs loudly shouted slogans during the Governor's speech to protest a statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Due to the announcement made by the authorities, the governor interrupted his speech in two minutes and stepped out. Reacting to this, the state's environment and tourism minister Aditya Thackeray said that it was an insult to Maharashtra.

As expected, the convention got off to a stormy start, not because of the opposition, but because of the ruling party. During the speech of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the MLAs of the ruling party shouted slogans. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. As usual, the convention begins with a speech by the governor entering the legislature. However, as soon as the governor started his address, the ruling party MLAs started rioting.

It's a shame It's a shame. This is an insult to Maharashtra. It is all inappropriate for a governor to go away like this, to be insulted during his speech. We are shocked by these things, said Aditya Thackeray. The governor, breaking the tradition of speech, left the legislature and walked out of the house. NCP leader Jayant Patil has lamented that the governor has not stopped the national anthem.

Meanwhile, Maharaja, Chakravarti all happened. Who will ask Chandragupta without Chanakya, who will ask Shivaji without Samarth? Shivaji or Chandragupta does not look down. Behind everyone is the great contribution of the mother, as well as the great place of the Guru in our society. Shivaji Maharaj told Samarth that by your grace I have got the kingdom, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said.