Mahayuti Will Secure Historic Victory, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls in Mumbai

Amid the heated political atmosphere in Maharashtra as the state enters the last day of campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the extensive development projects and economic progress under NDA rule. "This is the last day of campaigning, and we are receiving overwhelming support. Rahul Shewale, the BJP candidate from Mumbai South Central, will win with a significant margin, thanks to the atmosphere he has created over the last decade. The development and initiatives by PM Modi in the past ten years have elevated our country. Numerous schemes have been launched in Maharashtra, which hosts the country's largest development and infrastructure projects. Industries are being established, jobs are being created, and based on this progress, the BJP will win on May 20 and break previous records," Shinde stated to ANI.

Addressing opposition criticism of Hindu political leader Veer Savarkar, Shinde remarked, "They are unfamiliar with Savarkar but recognize Aurangzeb. They reject the saffron flag and prefer Pakistan's green flag. What can we expect from them when blast suspects like Iqbal Musa and Yakub Memon feature in their rallies? They are allergic to the saffron flag. The RSS always steps forward when the nation is in trouble. The RSS is a nationalist organization," he asserted. The Bharatiya Janata Party is vigorously campaigning in the state for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Mumbai, lauding the BJP's development efforts. "Some people claim that what Modi promises is impossible. It is difficult to instill hope in those who are steeped in hopelessness. Everything seems impossible to them. These are the same people who thought the Ram Temple was impossible. The world must recognize the strength of Indian resolve, which persevered for 500 years for one dream... As a result, Ram Lalla is now established in a grand temple," the Prime Minister stated.

He also criticized the Congress party for its unmet promise of eradicating poverty. "Congress kept promising for 60 years to eradicate poverty... In their 20-25 minute speeches from the Red Fort, their Prime Ministers only spoke about poverty... They made the poor feel as if they were born to live in poverty, making it seem impossible to eradicate poverty. In 10 years, Modi brought 25 crore people out of poverty. What seemed impossible became possible," PM Modi added.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are being conducted in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. Thirteen constituencies, including the six seats in Mumbai, will vote on May 20. The votes will be counted on June 4. Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.