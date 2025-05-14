Major Drug Haul in Mumbai: Rs 6.15 Crore MD Seized in Govandi, Youth Arrested

In a major crackdown on the drug trade, the Shivajinagar Police have seized mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs 6.15 crore that were allegedly brought to Mumbai for sale. The seizure was made during a late-night raid on Tuesday at a house in Govandi. A 23-year-old man, identified as Salman Shaikh, has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to officials, the Shivajinagar Police had received a tip-off about a large consignment of drugs being brought into Govandi. Acting on the intelligence, the police raided Shaikh’s residence on Tuesday night and found a substantial stock of banned narcotics.

During the raid, police recovered 3.78 kg of MD drugs valued at Rs 6.15 crore, 12 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.4 lakh, 36 bottles of codeine phosphate (Corex syrup) worth Rs 18,000, and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash. The total value of the seized items stands at Rs 6.19 crore.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify other individuals involved in the drug network.