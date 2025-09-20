Malad Police Nab Woman for Cheating Job Seekers in Overseas Employment Scam

Mumbai: Woman wanted from past four months has been arrested by malad police in connection to Job Fraud scam. According to reports accused identified as Ekta Avinash Ayre, also known as Drishti or Manisha had set up bogus company in Malad shopping mall an has cheated around 38 unemployed men for around Rs. 2 crore by promising them jobs abroad. On September 15 police arrested wanted accused.

According to police reports, accused and her two absconding accomplices, Aman Kamlamiya Sheikh and Jigneshkumar Rathwa, opened an office in Malad. They heavily advertised on social media, offering jobs in Gulf countries for positions such as kitchen staff, drivers, housekeeping staff, storekeepers and security guards in reputed hotels. Victims quickly received fake appointment letters and visas via email. After paying between Rs 4.5 and 5 lakh each, about 38 victims discovered the Malad company was shut down and the accused had fled. Malad police have registered a case of cheating and embezzlement.

Senior Police Inspector Drushyant Chavan directed the crime team to apprehend the absconding suspects, leading to Ayre's location and arrest during a special operation. Interrogation revealed that defrauded money was transferred to her bank account, confirming her direct involvement. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, and she was subsequently produced before the Borivali magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody. The case was filed in May 2025.