Maratha Backwardness Survey: 2.65 Lakh Mumbai Households Surveyed on the First Day

Mumbai: The State Backward Classes Commission is conducting a survey to check the social, educational, and economic backwardness of the Maratha community and the open category. The survey began in Mumbai on Tuesday and on the first day, 2.65 lakh households were surveyed by civic staff, additional commissioner Dr. Sudhakar Shinde said. Shinde appealed to the civic administration to verify the identity cards of the employees coming for the survey and cooperate with them.

The ongoing survey in Mumbai was released on Wednesday. Sudhakar Shinde said. Around 39 lakh houses in the BMC area will be surveyed by civic staff and one employee is expected to survey 150 houses. The purpose of this survey is to know the social, economic, and educational status of Mumbaikars.

"If housing societies and citizens cooperate in informing staff, we are confident that the survey will be completed ahead of schedule," stated Shinde.

Technical issues removed:

The 'Master Trainer' sent by the State Backward Classes Commission has already trained the nodal officer, assistant nodal officer, and master trainer of the municipal corporation. Initially, some problems were found in the survey software. But these issues have been addressed immediately. As many as 17,345 enumerators have received user IDs and passwords and the actual survey has begun.

Self-attested certificate required:

There are a total of 160 to 182 questions from the staff and only information about the Maratha community and open-category families is being filled through this. It will take 25 to 30 minutes. This information is fundamental, to family, economic, social, and health. The family will not be traced after the employee is informed that the family belongs to the reserved category. The signature of the survey respondents is required to be uploaded to the app. For this, blank paper will be signed and uploaded, Shinde said.