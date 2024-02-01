Maratha Backwardness Survey: 99% of the Survey Completed in Mumbai, 4 Lakh Citizens Declined to Respond

Mumbai: Nearly 4.04 lakh Mumbaikars have refused to share their details in an ongoing survey. Meanwhile, 10 percent of the respondents have not responded to the survey so far as the ongoing survey in Mumbai is voluntary as suggested by the Backward Classes Commission.

In the last nine days, 99 per cent of Mumbaikars have been surveyed by civic staff. About 700,000 homes could not be surveyed because they were closed; However, using the extension granted by the commission, the civic officials will visit again wherever required, said additional municipal commissioner. Sudhakar Shinde said.

The Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission has started a survey to examine the social, educational and economic backwardness of the Maratha community and the open category. The BMC is responsible for the survey, which began on January 23 in Mumbai.

19% of homes closed:

So far, a survey conducted in Mumbai has revealed that 19 per cent of the houses are closed. Meanwhile, civic officials and employees will visit these houses again and complete the survey as much as possible. Therefore, the civic body has already appealed to the employees coming to the survey to cooperate.

Survey report January 23-31:

Total Homes Percentage Total Survey 38, 62, 190 99.45 Closed homes 7, 09, 857 19.2 Homes that refused survey 4, 04, 057 10.5 Homes that completed the survey 27, 47, 669 70.3

Till January 31, the BMC has completed a survey of 38.62 lakh houses in Mumbai. Of these, 2.7 million people responded positively and helped complete the survey, while 400,000 declined.