MHADA Engineer Caught Accepting ₹40,000 Bribe in Mumbai; Demanded ₹4 Lakh to Avoid Action on Illegal Construction

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Mumbai has arrested an executive engineer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹4 lakh to avoid taking action against an illegal construction. The officer was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment of ₹40,000 on Thursday evening.

According to officials, the complainant owns a row house, where unauthorized alterations had been made and subtenants were accommodated. A report about this was filed with MHADA, following which a structural engineering assistant from the department threatened the complainant with punitive action unless a bribe was paid.

The accused initially demanded ₹4 lakh to suppress the report but later agreed to settle the matter for ₹2 lakh. However, the complainant refused to pay the bribe and instead lodged a complaint with the ACB.

Following verification of the complaint, the ACB set up a trap. The accused instructed the complainant to bring ₹40,000 as the first instalment. The ACB team laid a well-coordinated trap and caught the engineer red-handed while accepting the money in the presence of independent witnesses.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Diwan, by a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Mansing Patil and supervised by Police Inspector Ganpat Parchake.