Micro Surfacing Technology used for the first time on Mumbai's roads

Mumbai: With the introduction of micro surfacing technology, the Eastern Expressway's life could be extended for five years. The Municipality has decided to utilize this technology for the first time in the city to strengthen the roads. Micro-surfacing has already been done on one side of the freeway. It has been done on a road of around 9km leading to Mumbai. Work of around 1.5km has been done on the other side.



Micro-surfacing tasks such as painting dividers, planting trees on the dividers, and painting safety walls are also under process. MMRDA was initially responsible for maintaining the freeway. After the road was given to the BMC, it has been working on its maintenance. In traditional types of maintenance, the existing tar layer of around 6 inches is removed. In micro surfacing, the tar layer is prevented from damage by covering it with a strong outer layer of 6-8 millimeters. Through this technology, a road with a length of 1km can be strengthened in a day. Every night, between 12-4 AM, micro surfacing of the road between Bhakti Park and P. D'Mello took place. Ulhas Mahale, Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) has stated that this technology is going to increase the road's lifetime by 4-5 years.

The leakage in tunnel O had created several problems for the vehicle drivers and damaged the road surface. Hence, extensive work such as waterproofing, grouting, and planning has been done on ways leading to Chembur and P D'Mello road.