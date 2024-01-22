Mira Road's Hindu Sanatana Dharma Yatra Attacked: Cars Vandalized, Flags Torn

The Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya has become a matter of not only national but international interest. Meanwhile, chaos broke out during the Sanatak Dharma Yatra in Mira-Bhayander where people carrying Ram and Hanuman flags in vehicles were shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'. It is alleged that some people attacked the vehicles with sticks during the yatra and tore some flags. There are also allegations of vandalism of vehicles. According to reports, two communal groups came face-to-face. Seeing the rising tension, the police reached the spot and pacified the matter. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area. People started targeting the attackers on social media about the incident. There have been calls for the attackers to be arrested. Several videos are going viral, in which it is claimed that the angry mob also attacked the women participating in the yatra and abused, beaten, and injured them.

According to the allegations made by the people who were part of the Sanatan Yatra, they were going peacefully with the flag. While passing through Mira-Bhayander, people from certain communities suddenly stood in front of the vehicles going on the yatra. They attacked the vehicles and flags were snatched and torn off from vehicles. Based on the information received, the incident took place just after midnight on January 21.



"Around 11 pm last night, some members of the Hindu community were shouting slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road. After this, they started arguing with some people from other communities. Seeing the deteriorating situation, a police vehicle immediately reached the spot and detained some people. The situation has been brought under control and a flag march has been taken out in the area. The Nayanagar police have registered a case against five persons and arrested them and are investigating the matter."

- Jayant Bajbale, DCP

Seeing the worsening situation, Mumbai Police personnel reached the spot in vehicles. Several people have been detained after the incident. Police said the situation is now under control. People have been urged to maintain peace and not to pay heed to rumors.

Police said the area where the incident took place was a Muslim-dominated area. A large number of Gujarati, Marwari, and Jain communities live in the area adjacent to this area. It was the people of this community who were taking out Sanatan Yatras.

