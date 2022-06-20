MLC elections: Sena MLA bus with Aaditya Thackeray gets stuck in traffic due to rains

Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena MLAs have got stuck in bus traffic while all party MLAs were now entering the Vidhan Bhavan as the polling time for the MLC elections is approaching. Traffic on the Western Expressway has slowed down more than usual, delaying the arrival of MLAs for voting.

Four NCP MLAs have cast their votes, but it is learned that the bus of MLAs including Aditya Thackeray got stuck in traffic. Shiv Sena MLA and Aditya Thackeray are traveling towards Vidhan Bhavan in this bus. But due to traffic congestion, Sena MLAs are late.

Meanwhile, rains lashed many suburbs including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai today. This leads to traffic jams on the roads. With the onset of rains in the morning, citizens have to face many issues.