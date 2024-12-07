Mulund Suicide Case: Husband and In-Laws Booked for Abetment After 28-Year-Old Woman's Death

A tragic incident of alleged harassment leading to suicide has emerged from Mulund, where 28-year-old Prachi Patel ended her life by hanging herself at her residence. Following a detailed investigation, Mulund police have registered a case against her husband, Kewal Vinesh Patel, and in-laws, Ramila Patel and Vinesh Patel, under charges of abetment to suicide.

Prachi Patel, who hailed from a well-educated background, had married Kewal Patel in a love marriage on November 20, 2019. Kewal is a labor contractor, while Prachi, a graduate with a degree in Company Secretaryship, worked as a social media handler in a private company.

According to her younger sister Krishni Patel, who lives with their parents in Malad, Prachi had initially experienced a happy married life for about two and a half years. However, troubles began surfacing in recent months. Kewal reportedly began suspecting her character, imposed restrictions on her interactions with friends, and treated her disrespectfully. He often argued with her over delays from work and treated her more like a household help than a life partner.

Additionally, her in-laws allegedly harassed her over dowry, taunting her for not bringing enough jewelry or contributing financially to the household. This ongoing mental and physical harassment had deeply affected Prachi.

On November 19, Prachi locked herself in her room at their Mulund residence. When she failed to respond for a prolonged period, her family forced the door open to find her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. She had used a scarf to take her own life.

The police were informed immediately, and she was rushed to Agarwal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Prachi’s sister Krishni, along with relatives and friends, later revealed the extent of the abuse she had faced from her husband and in-laws. Following this, Krishni filed a formal complaint with the Mulund police.

After a thorough investigation, the police booked Kewal Patel, Ramila Patel, and Vinesh Patel under charges of abetment to suicide, harassment, and dowry-related cruelty. The accused are expected to be questioned soon as part of the ongoing investigation.