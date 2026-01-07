Mumbai: Absconding Accused in Khar Salary Dispute Attack Arrested Near India–Nepal Border

In a major breakthrough, Khar Police have arrested a man who had gone absconding after launching a deadly attack on his co-worker over a salary dispute. The accused, identified as Ramkishan alias Krishna, was nabbed from the India–Nepal border while attempting to flee the country.

The incident took place on the evening of December 29, 2025, at the Tulip Building on 16th Road in Khar (West). The complainant, Harishankar Jangid, and his brother Manoj were engaged in carpentry work at the premises. Following an argument over non-payment of wages, Ramkishan allegedly attacked Manoj Jangid with a sharp weapon, slashing his neck and shoulder with the intention to kill, before fleeing the spot.

Based on the complaint, Khar Police registered a case of attempted murder and launched a manhunt for the accused. To evade arrest, Ramkishan switched off his mobile phone and frequently changed locations. Acting on technical analysis and CCTV footage, police teams traced his movements first to Vasai and later to his native place in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. However, he managed to escape before the police reached there.

After receiving credible information that the accused was planning to flee to Nepal, the Khar Police Crime Detection Team rushed to the India–Nepal border. Maintaining surveillance in severe cold conditions, the police apprehended Ramkishan on January 5 from Badhni area under Itwa Police Station jurisdiction.

The accused has been brought to Mumbai and will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.