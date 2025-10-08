Mumbai Accident: College Student Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle in Sion; Driver Absconding

A 21-year-old college student, identified as Mayur Rai, lost his life after being hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle near Sion Bridge on Saturday evening. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. The Sion Police have registered a case against the unidentified motorist and initiated a search operation to trace him.

The tragic incident took place around 7:45 pm on Dr. B.A. Road, near the incline of Sion Bridge. Mayur was a student at Ruia College, Matunga, and resided with his family at Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd. His mother, Sunita Rai, is a social worker, while his two sisters are employed with private firms. Mayur was pursuing his undergraduate studies and often commuted to college on his sister’s KTM Activa scooter.

On Saturday morning around 7 am, Mayur left home for college as usual. Later in the evening, around 6:30 pm, his mother called to check on him, to which he replied that he was on his way home. However, around 8:15 pm, Sunita received a call from an unknown person informing her that her son had met with an accident on Sion Bridge and was admitted to Sion Hospital.

Sunita, along with her two daughters, rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Mayur brought dead around 9 pm. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mayur was riding his Activa when an unidentified vehicle hit him, causing severe injuries. The driver of the offending vehicle fled without providing any assistance.

A tempo driver reportedly helped transport the injured Mayur to the hospital. Based on Sunita Rai’s complaint, Sion Police have registered an FIR under charges of rash and negligent driving causing death against the unidentified driver. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding accused.

The untimely death of Mayur has left his family, friends, and college community in deep shock and mourning.