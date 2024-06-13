Mumbai Accident: Man Dies After Being Hit by BEST Bus in Mahim, Probe On

The Mahim Police have launched an investigation into a tragic incident where a man lost his life after being hit by a BEST bus. The victim, who appeared to be around 30 years old, was lying on the sidewalk covered with plastic during a rainy evening when the accident occurred. It happened around 11:20 PM last Sunday when a BEST bus emerged from the Mahim depot and accidentally ran over him. Despite immediate transportation to the hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The collision resulted in severe head injuries for the victim, who sought shelter from the rain under a makeshift cover on the roadside. Despite efforts to save him, he tragically succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical attention.

Although the deceased's identity remains unknown at this time, the authorities have identified the driver of the BEST bus as Yashwant Nangre, aged 56. Legal action has been initiated against him by the authorities.

The Mahim Police have invoked relevant sections of the law, including 279, 304(A), 337, 338, and the Motor Vehicles Act of 184. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased. Upon receiving a distress call regarding the accident, the police promptly responded to the scene where they found the victim lying on the plastic covering.