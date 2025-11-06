Mumbai Accident: Police Constable Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Parked Milk Truck in Ghatkopar

A Mumbai Police constable, 41-year-old Ajay Gawhane, lost his life after suffering critical injuries in a road accident in Ghatkopar (East). The incident took place around 1 a.m. on November 2, when his motorcycle collided with a milk delivery truck that had been parked carelessly along the 90 Feet Road. The hazardous parking reportedly left little visibility for incoming vehicles. Gawhane was immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, for further treatment. Despite undergoing intensive medical care for three days, he succumbed to his injuries on November 5, leaving his family and colleagues in deep sorrow.

According to the FIR filed at Pantnagar Police Station, the accident happened near Aarey Milk Centre, where an Eicher truck (MH-03-EG-8379) was dangerously stationed on the roadside without maintaining any necessary safety precautions. Gawhane, riding his motorcycle (MH-03-DB-8343), hit the stationary vehicle, causing him to fall and sustain severe head injuries. He lost consciousness immediately. After initial treatment at Rajawadi Hospital’s trauma unit, he was transferred to Hinduja Hospital for advanced care, where he eventually passed away. A resident of Nehru Nagar Police Colony in Kurla (East), Gawhane was attached to the Bandra police station and was off duty that day after visiting relatives.

His mother, Ashabai, received a distressing phone call around 1:30 a.m. informing her about the accident. Soon after, his wife, Sadhana Gawhane, rushed to the hospital along with a neighbour, Devidas Pawar. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case against the truck driver under Sections 125 and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to negligent parking leading to death. Officials stated that the truck was allegedly parked without lights or reflective markers, posing a serious hazard to nighttime motorists. Pantnagar police are currently investigating whether the truck driver or the owner violated additional safety and traffic regulations.

Constable Ajay Gawhane is remembered by colleagues as a disciplined, friendly, and dedicated officer who fulfilled his duties sincerely. His untimely death has sparked discussion among police personnel and locals regarding unsafe parking practices and a lack of proper road safety measures, especially during late-night hours. Police officials confirmed that his final rites will be held at his native village, Salgav in Ambegaon Taluka, Pune district. His death has left a significant emotional void in his family, including his wife and other close relatives. Authorities are now examining CCTV footage and awaiting vehicle examination reports to determine further responsibilities and possible additional charges.