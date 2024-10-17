Mumbai Airport Closure: 6-Hour Shutdown Today—Full Timings Inside

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will halt flight operations for six hours on October 17, 2024, to conduct its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) announced that the closure will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM, during which both cross runways — RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 — will be closed.

“As part of CSMIA’s post-monsoon maintenance plan, cross runways RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily closed on October 17, 2024, from 11 AM to 5 PM,” stated MIAL. To ensure minimal disruption, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued six months prior, allowing flight schedules to be adjusted in coordination with stakeholders.

The planned closure is crucial for performing maintenance and repairs, keeping the airport’s infrastructure aligned with international safety standards. MIAL highlighted that this routine maintenance is part of a preventive program designed to ensure passenger safety and operational efficiency. The airport stressed that this annual procedure is meticulously planned to maintain smooth operations while prioritizing airside safety.