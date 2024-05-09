Mumbai Airport Shut: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport To Remain Closed From 11am To 5pm Today

In anticipation of the monsoon season and for routine maintenance purposes, operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be suspended for six hours on May 9. Both runways will be non-operational from 11 am to 5 pm as part of CSMIA's monsoon contingency plan, allowing for pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs. Normal operations are expected to resume after 5 pm, with stakeholders alerted through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the temporary closure.

This proactive approach is geared towards ensuring passenger safety, recognizing potential obstacles like waterlogging during monsoon landings and take-offs. Collaborative efforts between aviation authorities and airlines aim to minimize passenger inconvenience during this scheduled maintenance, with airlines notified well in advance—approximately six months prior—to accommodate their schedules.

Annual runway maintenance involves specialist inspections to address micro-texture and macro texture wear and tear caused by regular operations, bolstering airside strip integrity. Such measures are integral to Mumbai airport’s monsoon contingency plan, mitigating weather-related disruptions during the monsoon season and ensuring seamless airport operations. The airport, which manages approximately 950 flight movements daily, underscores its commitment to operational continuity through this annual practice.