Mumbai: APMC Market Receives 1 Lakh Mango Boxes Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Prices Remains Stable

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Mumbai witnessed a surge in mango arrivals on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, with 1 lakh boxes of mangoes reaching the market on Wednesday.

Out of the total arrivals, 47,000 boxes were from Konkan and 53,000 boxes from other states. The market prices for mangoes have also remained stable. Gudi Padwa and Akshay Tritiya hold special significance during the mango season. While mango arrivals start from February, the influx increases from Gudi Padwa and peaks on Akshay Tritiya. Last week, mango arrivals had decreased slightly. However, this week, 1 lakh 13 thousand boxes and 1 lakh 1 thousand boxes of mangoes arrived at the APMC market on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

From Konkan, 47,303 boxes of Hapus mangoes have arrived for sale. Meanwhile, 53,842 boxes of mangoes from southern states have also reached the market. Hapus mangoes are being sold at Rs 300 to Rs 500 per dozen in the APMC market and Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per dozen in the retail market. Mangoes from Karnataka are fetching a price of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg.

The season for Konkan Hapus mangoes is nearing its end, and the arrival of mangoes from other states has now started to increase. Hapus arrivals are expected to decrease further, while mangoes from Gujarat will arrive by the end of May. In the first phase of June, Junnar mangoes will also come to the market for sale. After that, mangoes from Uttar Pradesh and other places will also be available to consumers. "Good arrivals of mangoes are being witnessed on Akshay Tritiya. Hapus mangoes and mangoes from southern states are arriving. Market prices are also under control. Mangoes from Gujarat will arrive by the end of May and Junnar Hapus in June," said Balasaheb Bende, a trader.

Overall, the market sentiment for mangoes is positive, with good arrivals and stable prices. Consumers can expect a wide variety of mangoes to be available in the coming weeks.