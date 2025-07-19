Mumbai: Army Jawan Arrested for Stealing Mobile Phones from Colaba Military Barracks

The Cuffe Parade Police have arrested a serving Indian Army jawan in connection with a mobile phone theft at the Garrison Battalion, Colaba Military Station. The accused, B. Alpha Tuipang, hailing from Mizoram, is currently serving with the 15 Assam Regiment.

The incident occurred between the night of June 21 and early morning of June 22, when an unknown person entered the military barracks through an open door and stole multiple mobile phones. Based on a complaint by a 45-year-old man posted in the same unit, the Cuffe Parade police registered an FIR under Section 305 (A) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

During investigation, police found no major leads from CCTV footage. However, while tracing the stolen devices, one phone was found active with a SIM card registered in the name of B. Alpha Tuipang. Though the address was linked to Mizoram, the phone’s location pointed to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

A police team was dispatched to Coimbatore, where, with help from E-Singanallur Police Station, they traced Tuipang to a local lodge named Passion Paradise. Upon questioning, he confessed to the theft and revealed his identity as a serving Army personnel.

On July 18, Tuipang was issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He appeared at Cuffe Parade Police Station the next day and handed over 20 of the 29 stolen mobile phones. Police have seized the recovered devices.

He was placed under arrest and presented before the court, which has remanded him to police custody till July 21.