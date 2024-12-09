Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: 3 Dead, Several Injured as Speeding Bus Hits Several Vehicles on Kurla’s LBS Road; Video Surfaces

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 9, 2024): Three people were dead and several injured when a speeding BEST bus collided with several vehicles on LBS Road in Kurla (West) late Monday evening. The accident occurred around 9:50 PM near L Ward, opposite Anjum-E-Islam School on S G Barve Marg.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the chaotic scene following the crash.

According to Smt. Gaikwad, Staff Nurse at Kurla Bhabha Hospital, 20 individuals were reported injured, with three brought dead. The conditions of the other injured victims are still being assessed.

BEST officials have not released any statement about the driver or the circumstances surrounding the accident.