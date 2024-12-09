Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: 3 Dead, Several Injured as Speeding Bus Hits Several Vehicles on Kurla’s LBS Road; Video Surfaces
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2024 10:37 PM2024-12-09T22:37:08+5:302024-12-09T22:53:15+5:30
Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 9, 2024): Three people were dead and several injured when a speeding BEST bus collided with several vehicles on LBS Road in Kurla (West) late Monday evening. The accident occurred around 9:50 PM near L Ward, opposite Anjum-E-Islam School on S G Barve Marg.
A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the chaotic scene following the crash.
Kurla Accident 09.12.2024 @mybmcWardL@kurla#Accident#BusAccidentpic.twitter.com/OjJk8HFAPU— Sartaj Ansari (@SartajA86438925) December 9, 2024
According to Smt. Gaikwad, Staff Nurse at Kurla Bhabha Hospital, 20 individuals were reported injured, with three brought dead. The conditions of the other injured victims are still being assessed.
BEST officials have not released any statement about the driver or the circumstances surrounding the accident.Open in app