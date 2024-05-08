Mumbai: BEST Celebrates 150 Years with Special Exhibition at Anik Depot Museum

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has completed 150 years since its inception. To celebrate its sesquicentennial anniversary, the transport service has organized a special exhibition at the BEST Museum at Anik Depot in Sion.

BEST Transport Service completes 150 years ( Started on 9th May 1874 ) #Sesquicentennial#Anniversary . #Mumbai#lifeline#best . Exhibition showcasing BEST Tram Era till date at BEST Museum,Anik Depot from 9th to 11th May 2024 between 10.00 to 17.00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/IF3rsC5X9L — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) May 8, 2024

The BEST started as Bombay Tramway Company Limited in 1873. The Bombay Tramways Act of 1974 licensed the company to run a horsecar tramway in Bombay. On 9th May 1874, the very first Horsecar tramway started from two routes: Coloba-Paydhnoie via Crawford Market and Bori Bunder to Pydhonie via Kalbadevi routes. Since then the company evolved as a primary transport entity in the city which eventually became accessible and affordable to everyone living in the city.

The exhibition at Anik Depot will map this 150-year-long journey of the beloved BEST with miniature displays. The exhibition will run from 9th May to 11th May from 11 am to 5 pm. Entry is free of cost. Bilal Shaikh, assistant general manager of Electric Supply at BEST will inaugurate the exhibition in the presence of Ramesh Madavi (Dy Chief Manager, Traffic, Planning and Administration) as Chief guest.