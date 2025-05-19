Mumbai; BMC Issues Advisory After Two COVID-19 Deaths, Assures Public of Preparedness

Mumbai: Following the deaths of two individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public advisory and reassured citizens that the situation is under control. The civic body also confirmed that Mumbai’s municipal hospitals are fully equipped to manage any potential surge in cases.

While COVID-19 has now transitioned into an endemic condition, with sporadic and low case numbers, the BMC’s health department continues to closely monitor the situation, especially in light of recent case spikes reported in countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and other parts of East Asia.

The two deceased patients — a 14-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman — passed away at King Edward Memorial (K.E.M.) Hospital, prompting initial concern. However, hospital experts have clarified that the deaths were not caused by COVID-19, but rather by severe underlying health conditions: nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemic seizures in the minor, and cancer in the adult. Both patients were residents of Sindhudurg and Dombivli, outside the Mumbai city limits.

Despite a minor rise in COVID-19 cases in May, BMC officials reiterated that the public should not panic. From January to April 2025, Mumbai recorded very few cases, and while May has seen a slight increase, the situation remains well within manageable limits, according to civic authorities.

BMC’s Preparedness and Public Advisory

To ensure readiness, the BMC has set up special wards and critical care units:

Seven Hills Hospital: 20 MICU beds, 20 beds for children and pregnant women, and 60 general beds.

Kasturba Hospital: 2 ICU beds and a 10-bed ward, with scope for expansion if required.

Citizens are urged to follow basic preventive measures:

Wear masks in public when symptomatic,

Maintain social distancing,

Wash hands frequently with soap and water,

Eat a healthy diet and rest adequately.

Recognizing Symptoms

Common COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever, Cough (dry or with phlegm), Sore throat, Fatigue, Body aches and Headache

Some may experience a runny nose or loss of taste/smell. Difficulty breathing is a serious sign and warrants immediate medical attention.

The BMC advises against self-medication and recommends visiting a municipal clinic, hospital, or consulting a family doctor upon noticing any symptoms. “Mumbai is prepared and alert. Citizens should remain informed, cautious, and seek timely medical help,” a senior BMC official stated.