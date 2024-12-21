Mumbai Boat Accident: Search Operation On for 7-Year-Old Boy Missing After Ferry-Navy Craft Crash

The search operation to locate a seven-year-old boy, who went missing after a Navy craft collided with a ferry off the Mumbai coast three days ago, continued on Saturday, according to an official. The search and rescue (SAR) efforts are expected to last until at least Saturday evening. Following the recovery of a 43-year-old man's body on Thursday evening, the death toll from the December 18 incident has risen to 14.

A naval helicopter, along with boats from the Navy and Coast Guard, were deployed in the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the missing passengers, an official said. Of the 113 people aboard both vessels, 14 lost their lives, while 98, including two injured, were rescued. The Navy craft carried six people, two of whom survived, the official added.

The tragedy occurred when a speeding Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal near the Mumbai coast. The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination known for its ancient caves. According to documents issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the ferry was permitted to carry 84 passengers and 6 crew members, but it was overloaded, a police official revealed.

