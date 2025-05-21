Mumbai: Bollywood Actress Targeted in Morphing Scandal; Obscene Images Shared on Telegram

In a shocking incident, morphed and obscene images of a well-known television and film actress were allegedly leaked and circulated through a private Telegram group after her mobile phone was reportedly hacked. Following the incident, the Malad Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person.

According to officials from the Malad Police Station, the actress, who resides with her mother in Malad and has featured in several TV shows and films, was alerted by her manager about the circulation of objectionable images on a Telegram group named ‘New Cycle on Road 00’. The group, reportedly accessible only through paid subscription, allows users to maintain anonymity. The offensive content was allegedly posted by a user going by the name Mr. Rocky RK.

To verify the claim, the actress arranged for someone to gain access to the group. Upon confirmation, she was shocked to discover that from April 17 to May 19, 2025, several morphed and obscene photos and videos featuring her name were being shared in the group. She suspects her mobile phone was hacked, and the media files were stolen and uploaded without her knowledge or consent.

The content was even circulated under a so-called “premium version” label, aggravating the damage to her reputation. Despite repeated attempts by the actress and her manager to contact the group members and request removal of the content, no action was taken. Left with no alternative, she approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on her statement, the Malad Police have registered a case against the unidentified Telegram user under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, including Sections 74, 78, 354(C), and 67(A). Police officials confirmed that further investigation is underway.