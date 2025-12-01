Mumbai: Bomb Threat at Santacruz School Turns Out to Be Hoax

A bomb threat email created panic in Santacruz on Monday after authorities received a message claiming that RDX had been planted inside a school in the area. Santacruz Police swiftly informed the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), which reached the location within minutes and initiated a full search operation.

The incident occurred on 1 December 2025. Police Inspector Jadhav, the day-shift supervisor at Santacruz Police Station, alerted the BDDS West-2 mobile unit over the phone at 10:05 am after being notified about the threatening email.

Responding immediately, BDDS arrived at the school with the West-2 Mobile Unit at 10:10 a.m. Their team, along with staff from Santacruz Mobile-1, were also present. Fire brigade and ambulance teams were also deployed as a precaution.

The BDDS team carried out an anti-sabotage sweep using standard procedures and available detection equipment. After a detailed inspection, officials confirmed that no suspicious object or explosive material was found.

Police have termed the incident a hoax bomb threat, and an investigation is underway to trace the sender of the email.