Mumbai Bullet Train Terminal to Connect with Metro Lines 2B and 3

Plans are progressing to integrate India’s first underground bullet train terminal at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with key metro rail lines and surrounding commercial hubs, according to government officials. A pedestrian tunnel equipped with a travelator is proposed to link the bullet train terminal directly to the Kotak-BKC station on Metro Line-3, which runs from Aarey Colony to Aacharya Atre Chowk in Worli and will go up to Cuffe Parade in future. In addition, a foot overbridge (FOB) will be constructed to connect the high-speed rail (HSR) terminal with the under-construction IL\&FS station on Metro Line-2B, which will run from DN Nagar to Mandale. This initiative forms part of a larger multi-modal integration (MMI) strategy designed to ensure seamless public transport connectivity in Mumbai.

A meeting was held on July 1 between the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to discuss the integration plan. NHSRCL representatives stated that a tunnel will be constructed as part of the ongoing development of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This 1.1-kilometer-long tunnel will connect the high-speed rail terminal to Metro Line-3. While the tunnel’s route has been identified, specific decisions regarding construction responsibility, budget, and engineering details remain pending. The plan also includes four exit and entry points that will link the station to adjacent locations for commuter ease.

According to NHSRCL officials, the estimated budget for building the underground tunnel could range between ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore, depending on the finalized structural and architectural blueprint. The tunnel is expected to resemble the subways found at Mumbai’s CSMT and Churchgate railway stations, which include retail shops lining the sides for commercial utility. The foot overbridge will begin from the topmost level of the bullet train station and provide direct pedestrian access to the Metro Line-2B station. This line is being developed adjacent to the HSR terminal along the primary Bandra-Kurla road, with a distance of only 50 meters between the two major transit points.

The Mumbai HSR station itself is a massive infrastructure project, spread across 5 acres, and projected to cost over ₹3,600 crore. It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. The station will measure 495 meters in length, with an additional underground extension of 500 meters. It will have three levels: the lowest, located 30-35 meters below ground, will house train platforms; the middle level will feature the ticketing zone, driver facilities, access gates, and the tunnel entrance to the Aqua Line; while the top level at road height will include retail shops, dining outlets, and commercial offices. This multi-tier design aims to maximize efficiency and passenger convenience.

Several commercial buildings near the Mumbai HSR station have already expressed interest in being directly connected to the terminal. Rail authorities have confirmed that establishments like the Bharat Diamond Bourse have reached out with requests for dedicated pathways, such as pedestrian bridges or subways, to link directly with the bullet train station. These additions would be especially useful for diamond merchants commuting frequently from Surat. At present, excavation work is actively underway at the BKC station site. The excavated soil and debris are currently being transported and disposed of at a designated site in Bhiwandi to make way for further development activities.