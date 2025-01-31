Mumbai: Carnac Bridge Reconstruction Nears Completion, Set to Open by June 2025

Mumbai: The Carnac Bridge, which will improve connectivity near South Mumbai, is expected to open for public use by June 2025, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A major milestone in the reconstruction of the Carnac Railway Flyover has been achieved with successfully launching a 550-metric-ton iron girder over the railway tracks near Masjid Bunder station.

The project, which connects P. D’Mello Road, is a crucial infrastructure development for South Mumbai’s traffic network.

The Central Railway administration, in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), executed this challenging task during a special railway and power block from 1:30 AM to 4:00 AM on January 31, 2025.

Technical Challenges Overcome

The girder installation faced delays on January 26, 2025, when only 12 meters remained to be launched due to unforeseen technical difficulties. However, after close coordination between BMC and Central Railway, the issues were resolved, and the remaining work was successfully completed.

The technically complex operation was carried out under the guidance of RITES Ltd, a premier engineering consultancy. The BMC’s Bridge Department, under the leadership of Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, worked in close collaboration with Central Railway officials to ensure smooth execution.

Next Steps and Expected Completion

With the girder now in place, the next phase of work will focus on:

*Final installation of the iron girder

*Construction of pier foundations for approach roads

*Concrete work and load testing

According to BMC officials, the Carnac Bridge is expected to be open for traffic by June 2025. To avoid further delays, additional infrastructure work, such as anti-crash barrier installation and streetlight setup, will be carried out alongside ongoing construction.

Significance of the Carnac Flyover

The Carnac Bridge plays a key role in managing traffic flow between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Masjid Bunder, and Mohammad Ali Road. The original Carnac Bridge on Lokmanya Tilak Road was declared unsafe, prompting the BMC to undertake its reconstruction.

The first phase of the girder movement took place on January 14, 2025, when the 550-metric-ton iron structure was shifted 9.30 meters within BMC limits. On January 25-26, 2025, the girder was moved 58 meters, but the final 12 meters remained due to technical issues. These were successfully resolved, and the girder launching was completed on January 31, 2025.