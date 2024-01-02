Mumbai Celebrates with Spirits: Over 75,000 Liters of Alcohol Consumed on New Year's Ev

Mumbai: Mumbaikars toasted the New Year with gusto, consuming an estimated 75,000 liters of alcohol on New Year's Eve, according to the Mumbai and suburban excise department. The figure marks a significant increase compared to previous years, showcasing a rise in liquor sales across categories.

Comparative Increase from 2021-22 to 2022-23

Indian-made liquor: 2%

Foreign liquor: 11%

Beer: 13%

Wine: 3%

The increase in 2023-24 is expected to rise around 13-18%.

Alcohol sales generated an estimated Rs. 300 crore in excise revenue. The projected increase in consumption is expected to further boost revenue.

The suburbs outpaced the city in liquor sales, a trend attributed to the diverse demographics present in the region. A mix of slums, chawls, and high- and middle-income neighborhoods drives higher demand for alcohol during festive occasions.



Estimated Consumption:

Indian-made liquor: 22,06,719 liters (Dec 2022-23), 22,299,948 liters ( Dec 2021-22)

Foreign liquor: 29,87,422 liters (Dec 2022-23); 33,16,120 liters (Dec 2021-22)

Beer: 40,83,575 liters (Dec 2022-23); 46,05,042 liters (Dec 2021-22)

Wine: 2,24,171 liters (Dec 2022-23); 22,99,02 liters (Dec 2021-22)