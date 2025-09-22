Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between Two Groups Over Broken Durga Idol on Navaratri Eve in Mankhurd

An idol of Goddess Durga was allegedly desecrated in Mumbai. This incident led to a clash between two groups, the police said on September 22. In this case, the police have arrested seven people who were involved in the clash that took place in the Mankhurd area on September 21. Speaking about the case, an official from the Mankhurd police station said that the mandal who brought the idol for the Navaratri puja was carrying the idol through a narrow lane on the eve of Navaratri. Some people noticed that the idol’s hand was broken and started arguing with the other group of people, alleging that they were responsible for breaking the Goddess’s idol’s hand.

After this, a clash broke out between the groups. Members of both groups assaulted each other, and the police had to intervene to bring the situation under control, the official stated. Seven people were arrested in connection with this clash and an FIR was filed against them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Also Read: New GST Rates: Launching on the First Day of Navratri, Reforms Bring a ‘True Double Bonanza,’ Says PM Narendra Modi

While the officials were investigating this case, they found out that every year the mandal that was transporting the idol to their pandal celebrates Navaratri festival. Unfortunately, this time while bringing the Goddess to the pandal, the idol’s hand broke while they were passing through a narrow lane, the official said. He further mentioned that now the situation is under control and an investigation is underway.