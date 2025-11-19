Mumbai CNG Chaos: Driver Held for Damaging BPCL Pipeline in Chembur Fuel Theft Bid

The RCF Police have arrested a tanker driver for allegedly damaging a petrol and diesel pipeline in Chembur, an act that later contributed to a significant CNG shortage across Mumbai, reported the Free Press Journal. The accused, identified as Vinod Pandit, reportedly attempted to steal fuel by tampering with an underground BPCL pipeline using various tools. The incident surfaced after the pipeline’s alarm system was triggered twice, indicating unauthorised interference. BPCL officials, alerted by the intrusion system, inspected the site, setting in motion an investigation that eventually uncovered the attempted theft and its widespread impact on the city’s fuel supply.

According to a Mid-day report citing police officials, Pandit’s first attempt took place on November 13, around 9:30 pm, when he tried to cut into the layered metal pipeline. The intrusion detection feature activated immediately, prompting company personnel to visit the spot. With no obvious damage visible, they left after checking the area. However, the alarm went off again the following night. This time, a pit was dug under the pipeline and several tools—including an iron coupling, bolts, cutter, hammer, spade and multiple hacksaw blades—were found, revealing a carefully planned attempt to steal fuel.

After this discovery, BPCL lodged an FIR with the RCF Police against an unknown individual. The lack of CCTV cameras initially complicated the investigation, but officers located witnesses near the Pepsi company gate, close to the crime scene. Their information, supported by technical analysis, enabled police to identify and arrest Pandit. Although the intention was fuel theft, the damage caused widespread disruption, leaving Mumbai without adequate CNG supply for nearly two days. Fuel pumps witnessed massive queues, and thousands of taxis and auto-rickshaws were forced off the roads, affecting commuters and daily earnings.

The crisis intensified after a third-party excavation within the RCF compound ruptured GAIL’s main gas pipeline supplying MGL’s City Gate Station in Wadala on Sunday evening. The break halted CNG distribution across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, affecting more than five lakh auto drivers, sixty thousand taxi drivers and numerous private users. The shortage triggered long lines at filling stations and severely reduced transport availability. By Tuesday evening, Mahanagar Gas Limited announced that repairs to the damaged line were completed, restoring full CNG supply across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while industrial and commercial supply was gradually brought back online.