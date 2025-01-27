Mumbai Coastal Road Fully Opens: Marine Drive to Worli, Check Interchange Details Here

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday, January 26, inaugurated the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. 94% of the work of the has been completed and it will be fully open to Mumbaikars upon the completion of the Prabhadevi connector in February this year.

The coastal road will be open for vehicular movement daily from 7 am to midnight, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said in a release on Friday, adding the northbound bridge will be opened for the public from January 27.

The northbound bridge is 827 metres long, with 699 metres over the sea and a 128-metre access road. The bridge includes a 143-metre long, 27-metre wide and 31-metre high ‘Bo Arch String Girder’ weighing approximately 2,400 metric tons, the release said.

Three inter-modal crossings provide convenience to commuters from Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Lotus Junction, etc. Motorists in Mumbai can expect some relief from traffic congestion soon as the Worli-Haji Ali section of the Coastal Road is set to see the opening of several key interchanges in phases.

Interchange

From Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk towards Bandra.

From the Coastal Road North towards the Prabhadevi exit.

From the North of the Coastal Road towards Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

At Worli:

From Prabhadevi to Marine Drive

From Prabhadevi to Bandra (using the Vehicular underpass)

At Haji Ali:

From the Bandra-Worli Sea Link towards Lotus Jetty/Worli Naka.

At the Haji Ali interchange, six out of eight arms are already operational. The arm connecting Haji Ali Juice Center to Marine Drive now opened to the public. All four arms of the interchange near Amarsons Garden in Breach Candy are already complete and operational, providing seamless connectivity between Marine Drive and the Sea Link towards Bhulabhai Desai Road and St. Stephens Church.