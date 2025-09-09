Mumbai: Cop Killed, Women Constable Injured as Speeding Car Hits Them During Bandobast Duty in Worli

A tragic accident occurred in Worli on Tuesday morning when two police personnel on bandobast duty were hit by a speeding car.

According to officials, Police Constable Dattatray Kumbhar (52) and Woman Police Constable Riddhi Patil were on duty near the Worli-Bandra Sea Link and Coastal Road connector around 7:45 am when a Hyundai Grand i10 car rammed into them.

Both were immediately rushed to Wockhardt Hospital. However, Constable Kumbhar succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Constable Patil is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

The accused driver, identified as Ramchandra Rane (46), has been taken into custody along with his car. Police have initiated the process of registering an FIR, and further legal action will follow. Officials also confirmed that the driver will undergo a medical examination.

Both Kumbhar and Patil were attached to the Worli Police Station.