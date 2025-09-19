Mumbai Crime: 18 Booked in Arabian Sea Diesel Smuggling Case

The Yellow Gate Police have uncovered a case of illegal diesel smuggling in the Arabian Sea near Jawahar Dweep, registering an offence against 18 people for unlawful possession and unsafe handling of inflammable substances.

During the operation, officers seized a fibre fishing boat named Jaylaxmi along with 3,750 litres of diesel. The combined value of the seizure is estimated at ₹13.37 lakh.

Investigations revealed that the boat’s operator, Vivek Vishwanath Kokate, along with Vikrant Prabhakar More, allegedly procured the diesel illegally without a permit. The purchase was made from Nandu Koli, a resident of Mora in Raigad district, on the instructions of the boat’s owner, Rajesh Koli. Police stated that the consignment of diesel, an inflammable and essential commodity, was being transported and stored without safety precautions, creating a potential threat to human life.

The case was registered following a complaint by Constable Pravin Shridhar Bawa. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on September 19, 2025, in the waters off Jawahar Dweep.

Apart from Kokate, More, Rajesh Koli and Nandu Koli, 14 other crew members have also been named in the case.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel Order, 1998.