Mumbai Crime Branch Busts D-Gang Drug Racket; Salim Dola’s Close Aide Reveals Shocking Details

In a sensational revelation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered explosive details following the arrest of Mohammad Salim Suhail Sheikh, the right-hand man of D-Gang’s alleged drug kingpin, Salim Dola. Sheikh, during interrogation, reportedly confessed that he organized several high-profile drug parties in India and Dubai on the instructions of Salim Dola and D-Gang operatives.

According to sources, Sheikh revealed that a number of prominent Bollywood personalities attended these parties. Among those named are actress Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddhant Kapoor, Zeeshan Siddiqui — son of the late NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddiqui — Alishah Parkar, son of Haseena Parkar, rapper Loka, renowned DJ Orhan Awatramani alias DJ Oury, and filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, along with several others. Sheikh further claimed that he personally supplied drugs to celebrities and guests present at these parties.

The ANC has reportedly verified some of the names disclosed during the interrogation and is preparing to summon the mentioned individuals for questioning. Investigators are now examining whether international drug traffickers had any involvement in these lavish events and are also probing the financial trail behind the extravagant parties.

Crime Branch sources indicated that the investigation is being expanded to trace possible links between the drug syndicate and international hawala networks. Officials believe the case may involve not just large-scale drug trafficking but also illegal cross-border financial transactions. The revelations have sent shockwaves through Bollywood and political circles, as authorities tighten their grip on what appears to be one of Mumbai’s biggest underworld-linked narcotics rackets in recent years.