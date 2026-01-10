Mumbai Crime: Domestic Help Stabbed to Death in Santacruz, Woman Partner Arrested

A sensational incident came to light in Mumbai’s Santacruz West area late on Wednesday night, where a domestic help was allegedly stabbed to death. The Santacruz police have arrested the deceased’s 35-year-old woman partner on charges of murder. The incident took place at the accused’s residence.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Reshma, a resident of Santacruz West. The accused has been identified as Kamta alias Preeti, also a resident of Santacruz West. Both women were working as domestic helps, and preliminary investigation has revealed that they were in a personal relationship.

As per the FIR, an argument broke out between the two women at the accused’s house between 11.30 pm and 12 midnight on Wednesday. The dispute reportedly escalated after the accused questioned the deceased about meeting someone. In a fit of rage, Kamta allegedly stabbed Reshma in the chest with a knife, killing her on the spot.

Upon receiving information, the Santacruz police rushed to the scene and immediately took the accused into custody. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was produced before a court and has been remanded to police custody till January 22. Further investigation is underway, and the police are collecting evidence, including the weapon used in the crime.