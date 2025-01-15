Mumbai Crime: Man Claiming Black Magic Powers Arrested for Rape and Molesting Minor Daughters

A 43-year-old man claiming to possess black magic powers has been arrested for raping a 37-year-old woman under the pretext of curing her husband’s illness. The accused also molested her two minor daughters, aged 14 and 16, threatening them with dire consequences using black magic.

The Aarey Police have registered a case under the Anti-Superstition Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

According to the complaint, the accused, Rajaram Yadav, lured the woman by claiming he could cure her husband’s illness through rituals and chants. Taking advantage of her vulnerability, he repeatedly raped her. When she resisted, Yadav threatened to kill her and her family using black magic.

The accused also targeted her two minor daughters, taking them to a secluded forest area where he forced them to remove their clothes under the guise of performing rituals. He molested them and performed chants with cloves and flowers.

The harassment reportedly began during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, but the woman finally mustered the courage to approach the police and file a complaint.

Aarey Police immediately took action, registering the case and launching an investigation. Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil and his team have arrested the accused based on CCTV and other information.