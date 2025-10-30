Mumbai Customs Foil Rs 7.9 Crore Drug Trafficking and Exotic Wildlife Smuggling at CSMI Airport

In two separate operations conducted between October 29 and 30, officers of the Mumbai Customs Zone-III at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) intercepted two passengers involved in serious wildlife and narcotics smuggling attempts.

Acting on specific intelligence, Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok by Air India flight AI-2338. A detailed baggage examination led to the shocking recovery of two Silvery Gibbons (Hylobates moloch) — one alive and one dead — concealed inside a basket packed in the passenger’s trolley bag.

The passenger was immediately arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, read with the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Officials said the Silvery Gibbon, native to the Indonesian island of Java, is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, with fewer than 2,500 individuals estimated to survive in the wild. The species is threatened by illegal pet trade, habitat loss, and poaching.

Customs authorities highlighted that such smuggling operations are often carried out by organised syndicates using inhumane methods, where animals are confined to cramped spaces, causing trauma or even death. In this case, the gibbons — aged two and four months — were stuffed into a small basket, leading to the death of the younger one during air travel.

Officials appealed for greater public awareness, stressing that exotic animals belong in their natural habitats, not in private collections.

In another major interception, a passenger arriving from Bangkok via flight 6E-1060 was handed over to the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) by the Bureau of Immigration. Upon inspection, officers recovered 7.970 kg of high-quality Hydroponic Marijuana (Weed) concealed in the traveller’s checked-in trolley bag.

The seized contraband, valued at approximately ₹7.97 crore in the illicit market, was confiscated, and the passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A senior Customs official stated that both cases highlight the department’s continued vigilance in curbing illegal wildlife trade and narcotics trafficking through Mumbai Airport.

“Such coordinated actions reflect our commitment to protecting biodiversity and national security from organised smuggling networks,” the official added.