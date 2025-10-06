Mumbai: Customs Seize Drugs, Exotic Wildlife, and Drones Worth Crores at CSMI Airport; 3 Arrested

In a series of coordinated enforcement actions carried out between October 4 and 5, officers of Mumbai Customs, Zone III, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have uncovered multiple smuggling attempts involving narcotics, exotic wildlife species, and high-end electronic items. Three passengers have been arrested in separate cases under relevant laws.

In the first case, acting on specific intelligence, the Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok by flight VZ 760. On examination of the baggage, the officers recovered 1.964 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana) concealed inside a trolley bag. The seized narcotic substance is valued at approximately ₹1.96 crore in the illicit market. The passenger was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another operation based on specific inputs, officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok by flight 6E 1060 and foiled an attempt to smuggle live and dead exotic wildlife. The examination of the baggage led to the recovery of 19 live Iguanas, 10 live Orange Bearded Dragons, one dead Raccoon, one live Quince Monitor Lizard, three Squirrels (two in critical condition and one dead), and two dead Central American Squirrel Monkeys. All the animals were found concealed inside a trolley bag. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 read with the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In a third case, Mumbai Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Colombo by flight UL 141 and recovered a consignment of high-end drones and accessories concealed inside baggage. The recovered items included multiple DJI drone models such as MAVIC 4 Pro Fly More Combo, MAVIC 4 Pro Creator Combo 512GB, MATRICE 4T and 4E (Universal Editions), DJI FLIP Fly More Combo, INSPIRE 3 (T740), and AVATA 2. The total value of the seized drones and accessories has been estimated at ₹32.19 lakh. Further investigation into the case is underway.

In two other similar cases, Customs officers once again intercepted passengers arriving from Bangkok by flight VZ 760. On examination of their baggage, officers recovered 1.93 kilograms and 1.933 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana), respectively, concealed in checked-in trolley bags. The narcotic substances are valued at ₹1.93 crore and ₹1.933 crore in the illicit market. Both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Mumbai Customs (Zone III) reiterated its commitment to curbing smuggling activities through vigilant enforcement at the international airport. The department continues to take firm action against attempts to smuggle narcotics, wildlife, and prohibited goods, upholding national security, environmental protection, and public health.