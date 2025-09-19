Mumbai Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹14.72 Crore at CSMI Airport, Five Arrested

Mumbai Customs Zone-III officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) have seized over 14.72 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹14.72 crore in the illicit market, during operations conducted between September 15 and 16. The seizures were made following specific intelligence inputs, leading to the interception of passengers arriving from Bangkok on different flights.

In one case, a passenger arriving by flight 6E 1052 was found carrying 1.869 kilograms of hydroponic weed concealed in a trolley bag. Another passenger who landed on flight AI 2353 was caught with 2.155 kilograms of the contraband hidden inside a handbag. Two more passengers, who flew in by flight UL 143, were intercepted with 8.002 kilograms of hydroponic weed concealed in their trolley bags. In yet another incident, a passenger arriving on flight VZ 762 was found smuggling 2.694 kilograms of the substance in checked baggage.

In all these cases, the narcotics were ingeniously concealed inside baggage to evade detection. A total of five passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Officials said that further investigations are underway to trace the source of the narcotics and identify potential links to larger smuggling networks.