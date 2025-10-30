Mumbai Customs Seize ₹12.55 Crore in Drugs and Luxury Gadgets; Nine Held at Airport

In a major crackdown, the Mumbai Customs department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has carried out a series of successful operations between October 25 and 28, resulting in the arrest of nine passengers and the seizure of narcotics and high-value electronic goods worth over ₹12.55 crore.

According to customs officials, the seizures include 12 kilograms of hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at approximately ₹12 crore, along with 40 units of the recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max, 30 laptops, and other dutiable items worth around ₹55 lakh.

The operations were executed based on specific intelligence inputs and involved multiple cases over the four-day period.

In the first case, acting on a tip-off, Mumbai Customs officers intercepted three passengers arriving from Bangkok by flight 6E1060. Upon examination of their luggage, officers recovered 6.484 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed concealed inside check-in trolley bags. The narcotics, valued at ₹6.48 crore in the illicit market, were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. All three passengers were arrested.

In a separate operation, another two passengers arriving from Bangkok on the same flight were intercepted. A detailed search of their baggage led to the recovery of 3.987 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth ₹3.98 crore. The contraband had been similarly hidden in their checked luggage. Both passengers were taken into custody under the NDPS Act.

In the third case, customs officers stopped a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight 6E1052. Inspection of the baggage led to the recovery of 1.947 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at ₹1.94 crore. The narcotics were concealed in the check-in trolley bag. The passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act.

In a separate action, customs officials intercepted three passengers arriving from Sharjah on flight IX-252. Upon inspection, officials found 40 iPhone 17 Pro Max units, 30 laptops, 12 bottles of liquor, and several cartons of cigarettes concealed in their luggage. The seized goods, valued at approximately ₹56.55 lakh, were confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. All three passengers were placed under arrest.

Officials said the coordinated operations were part of Mumbai Customs’ intensified efforts to curb narcotics trafficking and smuggling of high-value electronic items through the international airport. Further investigation is underway.