Mumbai: DRI Arrests Four Foreign Women for Smuggling Rs 4.14 Crore Worth of Gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested four foreign women at Mumbai Airport for attempting to smuggle gold. The officials seized a total of 5.185 kg of gold from the accused, with an estimated market value of ₹4.14 crore. A case has been registered against the women under the Customs Act.

According to DRI sources, they had received a tip-off about a Kenyan smuggling racket planning to send a large consignment of gold to India. Acting on this information, DRI officials detained four women who arrived in Mumbai from Nairobi, Kenya. All four women are Kenyan nationals. Upon inspection by female officers, the gold was found concealed within their burqas and clothing.

The DRI confirmed that the seized gold weighs 5,185 grams. During interrogation, the women confessed to their involvement in gold smuggling activities. Following their confession, all four were formally arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Customs Act.

Preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of an organized Kenyan smuggling syndicate. The accused were reportedly planning to hand over the smuggled gold to an individual outside the airport, who was also supposed to compensate them for their efforts. However, they were apprehended before the exchange could take place. The DRI is continuing its investigation to uncover further links in the smuggling network.