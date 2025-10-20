Mumbai: DRI Busts ₹4.82-Crore Chinese Firecracker Smuggling Racket at Nhava Sheva Port Under ‘Operation Fire Trail’

In a major crackdown ahead of the festive season, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of Chinese-made fireworks into India under its ongoing “Operation Fire Trail.” The seizure, valued at around ₹4.82 crore, was made at the Nhava Sheva port near Mumbai.

According to DRI officials, a 40-foot container originating from China and destined for the Inland Container Depot (ICD) Ankleshwar was intercepted for inspection. The shipment had been falsely declared as “leggings.” However, a detailed examination revealed 46,640 pieces of concealed fireworks and firecrackers hidden behind a superficial layer of garments at the front of the container.

The entire consignment was seized, and subsequent searches by the DRI unearthed incriminating documents exposing the modus operandi of the smuggling syndicate. A key suspect from Veraval in Gujarat has been arrested in connection with the case.

Officials said that the import of firecrackers is classified as “Restricted” under the ITC (HS) classification of the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid licences from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

Authorities noted that the illegal import of such hazardous goods poses serious risks to public safety, national security, and critical port infrastructure, as well as to the broader logistics chain.

Reaffirming its commitment, the DRI said it remains vigilant in protecting the country from hazardous contraband and in dismantling organized smuggling networks that threaten India’s trade and security ecosystem.