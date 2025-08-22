Mumbai: Electric Vehicles Exempted from Toll on Atal Setu

Electric vehicles will no longer have to pay toll on Atal Setu from now, marking a major step in Maharashtra’s sustainable transport push. Both private and government-owned electric four-wheelers have been granted full toll exemption, and implementation will begin from Friday, officials confirmed. This policy, announced earlier in April under the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, is now being enforced on one of the state’s busiest routes. Sources also indicated that the toll exemption will soon be extended to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Samruddhi Expressway within the next two days.

The EV toll exemption policy is part of the state’s broader mission to reduce carbon emissions, curb harmful pollutants, and promote cleaner transportation. The Maharashtra EV Policy, unveiled in April, outlined multiple benefits for electric mobility, including toll relief on major highways. As per the plan, four-wheeler EVs and buses traveling through the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Samruddhi Expressway will be exempted from toll charges. Meanwhile, on state and national highways under the Public Works Department, a 50% concession will be applicable to electric four-wheelers.

The policy clearly specifies the categories of vehicles eligible for toll relief. These include private electric cars, passenger four-wheelers, state transport buses, and urban public transport electric vehicles. However, electric goods carriers have been excluded from the toll waiver scheme. Officials emphasized that this exemption covers passenger-oriented electric vehicles to promote public and private adoption. Toll booths at Shivajinagar and Gavan on the Atal Setu will enforce the new rule from Friday. Authorities expect the policy to increase EV usage and contribute to reducing fuel dependency in the transport sector.

At present, Mumbai has a growing fleet of electric vehicles that will directly benefit from this initiative. According to official figures, there are 18,400 light four-wheelers, 2,500 light passenger vehicles, 1,200 heavy passenger vehicles, and 300 medium passenger vehicles, totaling 22,400 EVs registered. On an average, around 60,000 vehicles cross Atal Setu daily, with 34,000–40,000 on Atal Setu itself, 22,000 on the Samruddhi Expressway, and thousands more on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. With the toll exemption now in place, the state government hopes to make EV travel more attractive and cost-efficient for commuters.