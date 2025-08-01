Mumbai: Ex-Shiv Sena Corporator Kamlesh Rai Arrested for Extortion

The MIDC Police on Friday arrested former corporator and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Kamlesh Rai for allegedly demanding ₹35 lakh as extortion from a builder and a contractor in the Andheri East area. The police caught Rai red-handed while accepting the second instalment of ₹5 lakh, following which an FIR was registered and further investigation is underway.

According to the MIDC Police, the case pertains to an under-construction building in Andheri East, where Kamlesh Rai had reportedly demanded ₹35 lakh from the builder and contractor. He had already collected ₹8 lakh as the first instalment a few days ago.

On Friday, Rai approached the complainant again for the second instalment. The complainant immediately informed the police, who laid a trap in the area. As Rai arrived to collect ₹5 lakh, he was caught red-handed while accepting the money.

The police then took Rai to the police station and registered an FIR based on the complaint. The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.