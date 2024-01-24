Mumbai Experiences Pleasant Cold Weather, Minimum Temperature Lower Than Matheran

Mumbai: Mumbai experienced pleasant cold weather on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature in the city registering lower than that of Matheran. The minimum temperature in Matheran was 15 degrees Celsius, while it was 14 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.

The minimum temperature in Mumbai is likely to remain below 20 degrees Celsius for the next two days. After that, the minimum temperature is expected to rise to 20-22 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature in Mumbai on Tuesday was the lowest recorded so far this season. The previous lows were 16 and 15 degrees Celsius.

"The cold winds blowing from North India to South India are causing the minimum temperatures to drop in Mumbai and other cities in the state," said Sunil Kamble, head of the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department.

The cold weather is likely to continue in Maharashtra till February 1. The minimum temperature in the morning is likely to be 14 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, while the maximum temperature in the afternoon is likely to be 28-30 degrees Celsius. There is no possibility of rain in the rest of Maharashtra till February 1, except in Vidarbha. However, there is a possibility of cloudy weather in Vidarbha till January 24. There is also a possibility of light rain at some places. This will reduce the cold in Vidarbha.

Minimum temperature in some parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday