Mumbai: Fake Cops Flee With ₹2 Crore Cash, One Arrested in Girgoan; ₹44 Lakh Recovered

In a shocking incident, two impostors posing as police officers allegedly fled with ₹2 crore in cash belonging to a construction company. The Crime Branch has arrested one accused in the case and recovered ₹44 lakh from him, while the second accused remains absconding.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gaurav Masurkar. Police are conducting a manhunt to trace his accomplice.

According to the police, the complainant is a senior citizen employed with a private construction company that has its office at Nariman Point. On Friday, the complainant was handed over ₹2 crore in cash by his employer and was instructed to deliver the amount to a businessman in Girgaon. Two employees of the company accompanied him.

In the evening, when the trio reached the Panjara Pol area in Girgaon, two men arrived on a motorcycle and asked them to step aside. The accused claimed to be Crime Branch officers and attempted to record a video on a mobile phone. They questioned the complainant about the contents of the bag, to which he replied that it contained ₹2 crore in cash.

A few moments later, one of the accused made a phone call and falsely claimed that two persons along with cash had been detained, before disconnecting the call. Soon after, the duo tried to seize the bag. One of the impostors pushed the complainant and fled with the bag containing ₹2 crore in cash.

The complainant immediately informed his employer and later approached the VP Road Police Station, where a case was registered against the two accused. Simultaneously, the Crime Branch initiated a parallel investigation.

Following a probe, the Crime Branch apprehended Gaurav Masurkar and recovered ₹44 lakh from his possession. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and recover the remaining cash.