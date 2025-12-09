Mumbai: Family Tracks Missing 79-Year-Old Grandmother Using GPS-Enabled Necklace

In a remarkable and high-tech rescue effort, a Mumbai family managed to trace their missing 79-year-old grandmother using a tiny GPS tracker installed inside her necklace. The device, secretly fitted by her grandson, helped the family locate her within hours after she went missing.

According to the family, the elderly woman, Saira Bee Tajuddin Mulla, suddenly disappeared during her evening walk in south Mumbai, leaving the family extremely worried. Her grandson, Mohammad Wasim Ayyub Mulla, then used the GPS-enabled necklace — a precaution he had set up earlier — to track her exact location.

The family did not reveal technical details of the tracker but said it proved crucial in the search.

On 3 December, Saira Bee was reportedly hit by a two-wheeler in the Sewree area. Local residents immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

When she failed to return home even late into the night, the family panicked. That is when her grandson accessed the GPS system to trace her movements.

The device showed her location at KEM Hospital in Parel, about 5 km from their home. The family rushed to the spot and later shifted her to another hospital for further treatment.

The timely use of technology not only ensured the elderly woman was found swiftly but also highlighted how smart devices can play a vital role in ensuring the safety of senior citizens in urban areas.