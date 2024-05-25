Mumbai: Female Police Constable Targeted with Malicious Letter; FIR Filed, Investigation Underway

A female police constable received a letter containing objectionable remarks intended to tarnish her reputation. Following the victim's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against an unknown individual and initiated an investigation.

According to information obtained from police sources, a female police constable stationed at a police station in Central Mumbai received a letter stating that she is having an affair with someone. The letter's author further mentioned that they have details about when and where the victim meets her male friend.

In the letter, the writer threatened the victim, stating that he would inform her husband about the affair. After receiving this threatening letter, the victim became frightened and lodged a complaint at the Nagpada police station. Based on the woman's complaint, the police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 354 D (stalking), 506(criminal intimidation), and 509(Uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Police sources indicated that the letter was handwritten by an unknown individual and sent through the post. After reading the letter, it appears that the writer has followed the woman several times. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation has begun in this matter.