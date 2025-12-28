Mumbai Fire: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Chawl Blaze in Andheri East

A 45-year-old woman has succumbed to burn injuries following a fire that erupted in a chawl located in Andheri East last week, while two other residents continue to battle for life, civic officials confirmed on Sunday. The incident occurred around 7.16 am on December 21 at Vijay Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Chawl. Fire brigade officials said the blaze was limited to electric wiring, electrical fittings, clothing and mattresses inside Room No. 10 on the first floor of the ground-plus-one structure. Firefighters managed to control the flames within 30 minutes.

The fire was completely extinguished by 7.44 am, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the chawl. However, the incident later turned fatal for Veena Pradip Bhoite, who was rushed to Kasturba Hospital for treatment. Hospital authorities stated that she was declared dead at 10.03 pm on December 24 after battling her injuries for several days. Two other occupants, Namdeo Sakpal and Laxmi Sakpal, suffered severe burns and remain admitted to the intensive care unit at Kasturba Hospital. Both patients are on oxygen support, and their condition is still critical.