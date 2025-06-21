Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at AC Repair Shop in Mahalaxmi, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A significant fire broke out at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area at the AC repair shop. As per the reports this incident took place on Saturday June 21 evening around 6:30 pm. This incident cause panic among the locals and business owners. The fire created thick smog in surrounding area. The cause of sudden fire is not known.

A video shared by IANS shows a shop engulfed in fire, with significant infrastructural damage visible. Following the information the fire brigade team promptly reached at the spot. After rigours efforts fire brigade brought down the blaze and stopped the further damage.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in the Mahalaxmi area at an AC repair shop. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles quickly reached the spot and began efforts to bring the blaze under control. No injuries have been reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/jy9FEaGwwg — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2025

Fortunately no injuries were reported in this incident.